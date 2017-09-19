Denver Escape Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Escape rooms are the new entertainment venue sensation taking the country by storm! A puzzle-solving team made up of 2-12 people enters a unique, theme-based room and has 60 minutes to solve the clues that will unlock the door. Within each room are puzzles, clues, and codes that must be deciphered. Sometimes a clue will lead you to another clue, a way out, or even a hidden room! All with the pulse-pounding thrill of trying to beat the clock, while watching the minutes tick away.

1529 Champa St. Denver, CO 80202 • 303-945-6521

https://escapeworksdenver.com/