Colorado ranch worker’s song will be in new Netflix film

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Music created by an operations manager at a ranch in Clark and his wife will be featured in a new Netflix movie starring Jane Fonda and Robert Redford.

The movie is called ‘Our Souls at Night’. The original story was written by a man who lived in Salida.

Four hours north of Salida, in the tiny mountain town of Clark, Michael Moon and his wife Dawn never expected to have this pop out of nowhere.

Moon works for The Home Ranch in Clark and it’s also where he met his wife 25 years ago.

“A gentleman that’s been coming here [to the ranch] a few years - his name is John - we’ve gotten to know each other a bit,” explained Michael Moon. “I was literally sitting in the orthodontist’s office waiting for my son to get his teeth tweaked and I get a phone call from John saying, ‘Well, you weren’t expecting to hear from me were you!?’” he said with a chuckle.

John is from New York City and works in the movie industry. After visiting The Home Ranch a couple of times, he fell in love with Michael and Dawn’s music.

So when the opportunity presented itself, he pitched a couple of their songs to Netflix and Netflix loved them!

Two of their songs will be played in ‘Our Souls at Night’: ‘Not So Lonely Now’ and ‘April Prayer’.

