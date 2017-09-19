Broncos employee comes to rescue of mom,boy whose $800 game tickets were fakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A mom in Fort Collins spent $800 on two tickets to Sunday's Broncos game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It's a lot of money, especially when you're taking your son to the game for his 8th birthday. The boy is a die-hard Cowboys fan, so clearly Mile High Stadium was the place for him to be on Sunday.

But when mom and son arrived at the stadium, she discovered the tickets she spent so much money on were fake.

Heartbreak followed. Tears and unthinkable feelings of disappointment.

But then Patti Barban got involved. She's the Denver Broncos ADA manager.

She turned heartbreak into the little boy's best birthday ever, as you'll see in Keagan Harsha's video report.