3 Denver breweries making beer with recycled waste water

DENVER -- A local engineering firm is trying to get rid of the stigma around recycled water by putting it in beer.

Lone Tree Brewing Company, Lost Highway Brewing Company and 105 West Brewing Company received 330 gallons of direct potable re-use water last week from CH2M. The breweries started the brewing process this week.

The engineering firm is spearheading this effort to try and drive sustainable water reuse technology and build a public acceptance of recycled water.

"Water is definitely a strained resource everywhere, including Colorado," said Jason Assouline, a water reuse technologist for CH2M.

"With water under increasing demand, we want to do our part to build a sustainable future, and that's why we excitedly accepted this opportunity with CH2M," said Lost Highway Brewing Company owner Tina Pachorek.

The water is produced by a mobile advanced water treatment plant that was designed by CH2M in conjunction with Pima County, Arizona.

The water from the reclamation facility was pumped into a trailer where it's purified using a "multi-barrier purification process including ultra-filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet disinfection with advanced oxidation, activated carbon filtration and chlorine disinfection," according to CH2M.

All this will transform the wastewater into pure drinking water.

CH2M is hosting a private festival called ReuseFest on Oct. 13 where they will blind taste the finished beer. The Channel 2 Daybreak team tried out the recycled water on Tuesday morning and said it tasted just like bottled water.

Lost Highway Brewing says their recycled beer will be called "Double Take"