Wildfire starts on Tenderfoot Mountain near Dillon

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire started on Tenderfoot Mountain near Dillon on Monday afternoon sending smoke visible along Interstate 70.

The Tenderfoot II Fire grew, burning between US Hwy 6 & Tenderfoot Trail, grew to 21 acres, as of 7:25 p.m.,

No evacuations were ordered and no homes were threatened, according to officials.

Officials said the fire is burning in an area with sage brush and trees.

It is unclear what started the fire.