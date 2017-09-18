More bones found at site where triceratops was discovered in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — More dinosaur bones have been found at a construction site in Thornton where bones of a triceratops discovered late last month.

A team from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is working to determine the extent of the new find and uncover enough bones for identification, the museum said.

Monday’s discovery adds to the 12 bones uncovered after construction workers found fossils on Aug. 25.

Those fossils are believed to be 66 million years old.

The collection removed from the site in early September includes a lower part of the jaw, two brow bones, parts of the shield behind the dinosaur’s head, shoulder bones, vertebrae and ribs.

Video from first dinosaur find