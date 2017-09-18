Lakewood woman finishes all 12ers, 13ers, and 14ers

COLORADO – Alyson Kirk completed a monumental goal on Sunday when she stepped on the summits of Peak 8 and Peak 9 above Breckenridge. She became only the 2nd woman on record to summit all 1,313 peaks taller than 12,000feet.

Think about that for a second. Alyson completed all 676 12ers, 584 13ers, and 53 14ers. Talk about a once in a lifetime achievement.

Alyson joins her husband John Kirk on a very short list. In total, only seven people have climbed all Colorado peaks above 12,000ft.

Mike Garratt (unknown)

Ken Nolan 9-7-2003

Jack Dais 8-29-2004

Teresa Gergen 7-10-2010

Kirk Mallory 7-22-2016

John Kirk 9-11-2016

Alyson Kirk 9-17-2017

“It was not too long ago when I climbed my first 14er – Mt. Massive. It only took that one summit to turn my life into a peak bagging frenzy this past decade. Despite the long drives, lack of sleep, lack of showers, miles of suffering, endless elevation gain, deadfall, bushwhacking madness, dodging lighting and hail, and trying to not get eaten by a bear, I still wouldn’t trade these experiences for the world,” said Alyson.