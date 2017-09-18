× A driver was out of gas and money, until a Denver police officer jumped in

DENVER — Denver Police Officer Scott Marsh is being recognized for going above and beyond the line of duty, by paying for a woman’s tank of gas.

Denver police posting on their Facebook page that Officer Marsh encountered a woman named Alice, who works for a ride-sharing service, and was having trouble pumping gas.

According to the department, Alice’s pump malfunctioned and charged her card without dispensing any gasoline.

Denver police add that she was even more frustrated due to the fact that she was at the end of her pay period and had only $12 left on her card.

That is when Officer Marsh paid for her gasoline so she could continue her ride-sharing job.