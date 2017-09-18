Comcast outage in Denver after fiber cut on Monday

DENVER — Thousands of Comcast customers in Denver saw their service go out on Monday night.

The outage was caused by a fiber that was cut at a construction site, the company said on Twitter around 8 p.m.

There was a fiber cut in Denver. Crews are working to repair and restore service. We apologize for any inconvenience. @comcastcares — Comcast Colorado (@ComcastColo) September 19, 2017

The company said that they were working to repair the line and restore service, but did not give an estimate on when customers can expect their service back.

As of 8:40 p.m., DownDectector.com shows just how large this outage is. It shows that the majority of customers in Denver were without service with spotty outages in some of the surrounding suburbs.

You can get KDVR and KWGN over-the-air for free with an antenna. You can also watch our newscasts for free on our website.