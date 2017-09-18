CDOT hiring over 100 plow drivers, maintenance workers before winter

DENVER — As winter approaches, the Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring for snowplow drivers and road maintenance workers across the state.

Hiring has already begun for the permanent and seasonal full-time and part-time positions. Most work will start in November.

Jobs are open across the state, including the Denver metro area, the I-70 mountain corridor and other mountain areas, the Front Range, the Western Slope and the Eastern Plains.

CDOT says target cities include Crook, Denver, Idaho Springs, Joes, La Veta, Leadville, New Raymer, Silverton, Telluride, Vail Pass, Walden, Yampa and many others.

If you’re interested in applying, visit this page listing all CDOT job opportunities.