DENVER — Vance Joseph had a little chat with an official during Sunday night’s game in Denver and his reaction instantly earned meme status.

The Broncos head coach was speaking to a line judge during a coaches challenge and his expression is priceless.

"Here you can see Vance Joseph on your screen… He is having the time of his life"pic.twitter.com/aPceVyOcJs — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 17, 2017

I tried to tell you all… Vance Joseph is having the time of his life!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k4OB7hL2Hp — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 18, 2017

The expression sparked endless speculation about what Joseph was really thinking.

And, of course, some side-by-side comparisons.

Vance Joseph out here lookin like Mr. Moesby from the Suite Life of Zach & Cody pic.twitter.com/Mtm5GRgcEa — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 18, 2017

One thing almost everyone agreed on, the Broncos may have won the game, but Coach Joseph won Twitter.