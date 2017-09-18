× At least one dead after car crash, grass fire on Highway 93

BOULDER, Colo. – At least one person is dead following a car accident that sparked a grass fire along Highway 93 on Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened on Highway 93 between Highways 72 and 128, near the Flatirons Vista Trailhead, around 4:13 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol said.

There were four vehicles involved in the crash and at least one of the vehicles caught on fire, CSP said. It is unknown how the vehicle caught fire.

It is not known what lead to the crash.

Highway 93 is closed in both directions in the area, officials said. There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.