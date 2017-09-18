× Apartment fire in Aurora sends 5 people to the hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Five people went to the hospital after a large fire at an apartment complex in Aurora early Monday morning.

Officials with Aurora Fire Rescue said they got the call at about 2 a.m.

When firefighters got to the building at the corner of East 12th Avenue and Dallas Street there was “heavy fire” on all three floors, officials said.

Two people were trapped by the flames and firefighters had to use ladders to rescue people from the burning building, officials with Aurora Fire Rescue said. Officials couldn’t tell us anything about the condition of the victims.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.