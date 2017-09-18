2 Your Health: Know the warning signs of a brain aneurysm

Between one and five percent of us has, or will develop, a cerebral aneurysm.
One in 50 people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm and women have them more than men.
Jeremy Dufour lost his wife nine months ago after discovering she had an unruptured aneurysm and is working to raise awareness.
Signs of an unruptured aneurysm include:
- Headache in a specific spot
- Dilated pupils
- Double vision
- Pain behind an eye
- Difficulty speaking
Signs of a ruptured aneurysm include:
- Sudden and severe headache
- Loss of consciousness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Sensitivity to light
- Seizure
- Drooping eyelid
September is brain aneurysm awareness month.
