2 Your Health: Know the warning signs of a brain aneurysm

Between one and five percent of us has, or will develop, a cerebral aneurysm.

One in 50 people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm and women have them more than men.

Jeremy Dufour lost his wife nine months ago after discovering she had an unruptured aneurysm and is working to raise awareness.

Signs of an unruptured aneurysm include:

Headache in a specific spot

Dilated pupils

Double vision

Pain behind an eye

Difficulty speaking

Signs of a ruptured aneurysm include:

Sudden and severe headache

Loss of consciousness

Nausea or vomiting

Sensitivity to light

Seizure

Drooping eyelid

September is brain aneurysm awareness month.

The Jamie Beck Foundation is holding a fundraiser at TopGolf in Centennial on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.