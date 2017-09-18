2-year-old girl had ‘full body bruising’ when concerned stranger called police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 2-year-old girl who was rushed to the hospital after a concerned citizen called police had bruises all over her body, including her genitals, according to the arrest affidavit.

Someone called police after seeing the girl and her mother near West Harvard Avenue and South Tennyson Street on Thursday, Sept. 14.

When medical personnel arrived, the little girl was unresponsive and not breathing.

Fearing she was choking, paramedics performed back blows and the child coughed up “large amounts of brown mucus,” the affidavit states.

Paramedics removed her clothing in the ambulance and noted she had “full body bruising” and a dislocated shoulder.

At the hospital, doctors determined the girl had a subdural brain bleed, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver.

She was sedated and intubated as a precaution because of the brain bleed.

Doctors said they expect the girl to survive but they don’t know whether she will have brain damage.

Doctors indicated there is “substantial risk of serious permanent disfigurement.”

When police questioned the girl’s mother, Melissa Mangeri, she initially said the girl had fallen down the stairs a few days earlier.

Mangeri later admitted that her boyfriend, 21-year-old Joshua James Gonzales, had assaulted the little girl during an argument.

Mangeri said she was arguing with Gonzales about a previous incident involving her young daughter.

The girl had been taken to the hospital in August “due to concerns of sexual abuse,” according to the arrest affidavit. Doctors who examined the girl found small, faint bruises.

Family members identified Gonzales as being Mangeri’s boyfriend but Mangeri would not acknowledge that he existed and said the bruises were from rough housing with her brothers.

Mangeri said she and Gonzales were arguing at her home in Lakewood and the little girl started to cry.

Mageri said Gonzales hit the child multiple times in the face and then grabbed her “hard” and threw her against a couch. Then he kicked her in the buttocks.

At that point, Mangeri said she told Gonzales to leave and hadn’t heard from him since.

Gonzales turned himself in to police Sunday night.

Investigators said the child’s mother is not being considered a suspect.