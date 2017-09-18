2 people found dead inside southwest Denver home

DENVER – Two people were found dead inside a home in southwest Denver on Monday afternoon, Denver police said.

The bodies of the people were found at the home in the 4700 block of West Yale Avenue near South Winona Court, according to police.

The people inside the home have not been identified, but neighbors tell us they were elderly.

It is unknown how the two individuals died, but police believe it might be a result of carbon monoxide poising.

Police said the deaths appeared to be non-criminal in nature.

Yale Avenue is closed in the area while police investigate.