14-year-old Denver entrepreneur says online school is part of her recipe for success

DENVER - A 14-year-old entrepreneur from Denver is running her own baking business, and she thinks her online school is part of her recipe for success. Rain Adams has her own baking business called Bakeology, making specialty cakes, cupcakes and cookies.

The business is going well. She had $1,000 in orders last month. But, it requires a lot of time and a flexible school schedule.

So Rain registered for Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, a tuition-free, online public high school. “I can do my lessons whenever I want, at my own pace, and I can do baking at any time of the day,” Rain said.

She is even able to take business and marketing classes.

“It really is a good fit for a lot of different people, but it is also a good education,” said Rustie Robison, with Destinations Career Academy of Colorado.

The school has about 300 students enrolled in the state.

“We are the only approved online career technology school in the state of Colorado, and we have a pathway for business, we have a pathway for healthcare, we have a pathway for agriculture, we have a pathway for STEM …and then we also have a pathway for IT,” Robison said.

She says the school is also a great option for kids who travel, act or are athletes, or kids who have been bullied. It seems to be working well for Rain. She is living her dream and getting a good education at the same time.

If you’d like to see Rain’s baked goods check out their website.