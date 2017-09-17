× Suspect turns himself in after toddler found in Denver with serious injuries

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The 21-year-old man wanted in a case of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury turned himself in to police Sunday night.

A press release issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua James Gonzales is in custody. No further details were released.

A sheriff’s spokesman said a concerned citizen saw the injured toddler and the child’s mother outside a Denver school about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The citizen called law enforcement, saying the child appeared to need medical attention. The child suffered a lacerated liver and severe head trauma. The toddlerwas hospitalized in serious condition Friday night.

Investigators said the child may have been hurt on Monday. No update on the child’s condition has been released.

Investigators believe the injuries happened in south Jefferson County.

The child’s mother is not being considered a suspect.