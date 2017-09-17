LOS ANGELES — Actors attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Photos: TV’s biggest stars shine at the Emmy Awards
-
HBO, Netflix shows score most the Emmy nominations
-
Report: Los Angeles to host Summer Olympics in 2028
-
Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) confirmed as Summer Olympics hosts
-
IOC to pick Paris, Los Angeles for 2024, 2028 Olympics in September
-
Peyton Manning delivers funny monologue, roasts Kevin Durant at ESPYs
-
-
FOX31 Denver wins Overall Excellence at 2017 Heartland Emmy Awards
-
Firefighters battling largest fire in Los Angeles history
-
Los Angeles lights Bat-signal on City Hall for Adam West
-
Los Angeles’ tallest building becomes glowing saber with massive LED displays
-
Fearless Starbucks customer takes on armed robber
-
-
Beth Mowins to call Broncos opener
-
Man climbs 160-foot-tall crane at Port of Los Angeles after pursuit, strips naked, plummets to his death
-
Actor Martin Landau dies at 89