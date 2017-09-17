Facebook forced to hand over copies of Russian ads intended to influence presidential election

A search warrant obtained by special counsel Robert Mueller has forced Facebook to hand over copies of Russian ads that ran on the social media site during the presidential election in 2016.

Facebook told lawmakers last week that it identified about 3,000 ads that were linked to fake accounts and believed to have been set up by the Kremlin.

The apparent goal of the ads was to stir up discord among American voters.

The Facebook disclosure is just the latest development in an ongoing investigation into Russian election interference.