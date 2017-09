DENVER — The Denver Broncos (1-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) at Mile High Stadium Sunday afternoon for Week 2 of the 2017 season.

The game airs at 2:25 p.m. on FOX31 Denver.

FOX31 Sports Reporter Bruce Haertl gave us a preview from the stadium about two hours before the game.

The Broncos are 1.5-point underdogs, according to OddsShark.com.

The Broncos will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback and the Cowboys will start Dak Prescott at quarterback.