CSP warns 'Pedal the Plains' cyclists of screws, nails found on race route

STERLING, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol warned cyclists taking part in the Pedal the Plains bike race about nails found on the road along the route.

The CSP said nails were found in the 27400 block of Morgan County Road R on Saturday, which was Day 2 of the race.

“Inconclusive if accidental or on purpose,” the CSP tweeted Saturday. “Riders and drivers be aware.”

Day 2 of the route was from Keenesburg to Brush and included a section on County Road R.

The route for Day 3 is from Brush to Kersey.