Broncos dominate Cowboys, 42-17, at Mile High

DENVER— The Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys, 42-17, in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

From the first possession, the Broncos were in control of the game and never gave up the lead.

After the Broncos defense forced the Cowboys to go three-and-out to start the game, the Broncos were able to strike first on their opening drive.

Trevor Siemian and the Broncos offense were on fire during the opening drive with a big 27 yard throw to Demaryius Thomas to get the Broncos into Cowboys territory followed by a 25 yard throw to Emmanuel Sanders.

A few plays later, Siemian and Sanders connected again for a 10 yard Broncos touchdown.

On the next offensive play, the Broncos started the drive at their own six-yard line and were able to get several first downs. On a third down, Siemian missed a wide open Thomas in the end zone that could’ve been a touchdown.

Instead, the Broncos had to settle for a field goal attempt and Brandon McManus missed the 50 yard kick.

The Cowboys were driving down the field when the game was put into a weather delay with 33 seconds left in the first quarter because of lightning in the area.

After a nearly hour long delay, the game was back in action and Dak Prescott made a 3 yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant to tie the game.

On the next drive, Siemian threw to Bennie Fowler III who made a great catch but it was out of bounds. Later, Siemian was sacked for a big loss to set up a 50 yard field goal attempt for McManus.

McManus made the field goal, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Cowboys gave the Broncos the first down.

The Broncos were able to capitalize on it as Siemian threw to C.J. Anderson for the touchdown.

The momentum was on the Broncos side again, as Siemian hit Sanders for another touchdown soon after the two-minute warning in the second quarter.

But, it left some time on the clock for the Cowboys offense to march down the field to score a field goal to make it 21-10 Broncos at halftime.

With Siemian’s three touchdown’s in the first half, it was the first time a Broncos quarterback has thrown for three touchdowns in the first half since Brock Osweiler did it on Dec. 20, 2015 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos continued their dominance in the third quarter. But Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles did go down with a leg injury and had to be carted off the field.

But after that injury timeout, the Broncos offense kept rolling as Siemian threw to Virgil Green for his fourth touchdown of the game. That tied his career high and is the most of any Broncos player at home since Peyton Manning did it against Miami on Nov. 23, 2014.

👀 👀 👀 @TrevorSiemian throws his fourth touchdown of the game, tying a career high.#BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/baORUfgwXb — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 17, 2017

The No Fly Zone made a big play as Chris Harris Jr. intercepted a pass from Prescott and returned it to the Cowboys 23 yard line. That interception set up another big 23 yard field goal run from Anderson putting the Broncos up 35-10.

It wasn’t all perfect for Siemian though as he overthrew Thomas to have the pass intercepted. It lead to a Cowboys touchdown to cut the Broncos lead down to 35-17.

The Broncos were able to hold steady throughout the fourth quarter as Von Miller got his first sack of the season – and then followed it up with another one.

A 102 yard pick 6 from Aqib Talib helped wrapped things up and give the Broncos a 42-17 victory.