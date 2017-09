DENVER — Police tweeted that one person has been taken to the hospital following a crash that involved a vehicle and a motorcycle Sunday night.

1/2 TRAFFIC: #DPD Officers are investigating a auto v motorcycle SBI crash at Sheridan & Quincy. Quincy closed both directions at Sheridan. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 18, 2017

2/2 1 person was transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/nZLzMUULjN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 18, 2017

The crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. at Sheridan Blvd. and Quincy Ave. and shut down Quincy in both directions at the intersection.

No information about the people involved has been made available.

Denver police are investigating the incident and are releasing updates as the situation develops.