Woman says neighbor who shot her ex-husband during assault saved her life

DENVER — A woman being assaulted by her ex-husband says a good Samaritan saved her life by stepping in to help Saturday. The ex-husband is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 7100 Block of East Mississippi Avenue.

The victim says what was supposed to be a child custody exchange between her and her ex-husband turned violent when he started verbally and physically attacking her.

Neighbors say they heard the argument on the front lawn.

“We just heard screaming and yelling,” said Jaskisse Scott, who was playing outside with friends.

The victim said the ex-husband had her on the ground nearly choking her to death.

That’s when a neighbor came outside to intervene.

The victim says she told the ex-husband to get off of her. When he didn’t, the neighbor pulled a gun and shot the ex-husband in the leg.

“They were like, I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot,” said Melissa Tombaugh, who was inside her apartment watching TV when she heard the yelling.

Police took both the good Samaritan and the ex-husband into custody.

The victim says she’s thankful the man stepped in, she believes saving her life. She also says police told her the man will most likely not be charged.

The ex-husband is being treated for non-life treatening injuries. He could face charges.

Police have not released his name. ​