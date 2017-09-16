Winning $133M Powerball ticket sold in Grand Junction
DENVER – One very lucky person in Colorado is $133 million richer or $84,607,397 richer, if they take the cash payout.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Road in Grand Junction, according to the Colorado Lottery.
Lucky Me indeed. Grand Junction seems to be a lucky spot this weekend.
The Colorado Lottery tweeted that two other people in Grand Junction won smaller jackpots on Saturday night.
The winning numbers were 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and the Powerball was 24.