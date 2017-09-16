Winning $133M Powerball ticket sold in Grand Junction

DENVER – One very lucky person in Colorado is $133 million richer or $84,607,397 richer, if they take the cash payout.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Road in Grand Junction, according to the Colorado Lottery.

Lucky Me indeed. Grand Junction seems to be a lucky spot this weekend.

The Colorado Lottery tweeted that two other people in Grand Junction won smaller jackpots on Saturday night.

A $100K winning ticket sold @ Walmart Fuel Center on Warrior Way, & a $50K winner sold at @Safeway on Horizon Dr.

The luck runs deep in GJ! — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) September 17, 2017

The winning numbers were 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and the Powerball was 24.