Small plane crash in Garfield County kills family of four

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane carrying a family of four from the Front Range crashed in Garfield County. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said two adults and two children on board died.

The plane was flying from Fort Collins to Utah when radar contact was lost with it according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The plane’s last reported location was north of Glenwood Springs near Baxter Peak.

The Civil Air Patrol and Garfield County Search and Rescue teams launched a search Saturday morning. A helicopter crew found the wreckage a little after 11:30 a.m. That crew landed and was able to determine there were no survivors.

Efforts then started to get ground crews to the site.

It was not clear exactly when the plane crashed. The sheriff’s office said it was notified about it early Saturday morning.