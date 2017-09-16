RECALL: Target issues recall for dressers due to entrapment hazard

MINNEAPOLIS – Target has recalled hundreds of thousands of Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers because the unit can tip-over if not anchored properly.

“The firm has received 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two three-year-old children,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled dressers were sold in three colors between January 2013 and April 2016.

The units have the following specifications:

41 7/8 inches tall by 31 ½ inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep

Color: Black Model number: 249-05-0103

Color: Espresso Model number: 249-05-0106

Color: Maple Model number: 249-05-0109



The dresser can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.