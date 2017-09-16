Norwegian Air launches nonstop service between Denver and London

DENVER — A low-cost European airline made its first nonstop flight between Denver International Airport and London Saturday.

The flight arrived in Denver with a water cannon welcome from two DIA fire trucks.

Norwegian Air flies from Denver to London’s Gatwick Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays. A third weekly flight on Thursdays will begin Nov. 2 to accommodate Europeans looking to take ski vacations in Colorado.

The Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 Norwegian uses holds 309 passengers in economy class and 35 in premium seating.

The airline is offering round-trip flights beginning at $480, including $199 one way to London.

It’s the second airline to offer nonstop service between Denver and London.

British Airways flies to London Heathrow, and DIA officials said nearly 400 people a day take the flight, making it the airport’s largest long-haul market and second-biggest international market overall behind only Cancun, Mexico.

Norwgian Air is the 23rd airline that flies in and out and Denver, including seven foreign carriers that go to 21 international destinations in eight countries.