New pass allows movie buffs one movie per day at any theater for $10 monthly fee

A new service seems to be getting more seats filled at theaters thanks to a huge drop in the cost of taking in a film.

Last month, MoviePass dropped its unlimited subscription plan to just $10 a month.

The pass allows customers access to one movie a day in any theater, not including IMAX or 3D films.

MoviePass says the response is overwhelming, and they are still struggling to keep up with the demand.

As a warning to interested buyers, it could take two to three weeks to get a Moviepass card.

The company says it surpassed 400,000 monthly subscribers in the past 30 days.

Also, participating theaters have reported increased attendance by over 400 percent from Moviepass subscribers.