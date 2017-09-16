Man caught on camera stealing dead man’s clothes, keys to hearse from funeral home

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — It sounds too crazy to believe, but you can see it for yourself in the surveillance video.

Footage shows a man as he wanders around a funeral home for three hours, steals the keys to the hearse, and then finally steals and puts on clothing that’s meant for a man who’s passed away and is being prepared for burial.

“It’s right up there with some bad stuff that I’ve seen in my career,” said Detective Kevin Smith with the Leitchfield Police Department.

Ray Daugherty,81, was laid to rest but not before falling victim to a posthumous crime.

Video shows the suspect stripping down then changing into Daugherty’s clothes, even smelling the dead man’s underwear before putting it on.

None of the clothes were taken directly off the body of the victim.

Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home say the man spent more than three hours inside, napping, drinking soda, stealing candy and the keys to the hearse.

Police offered a sympathetic message to the thief: “If you have some type of issue that you’re going through that you got so desperate that you had to do something like this, we will help you in any way we can. However, we do have a job to do, but that does not mean that we can’t help you.”

Daugherty’s daughter says her father would want the family to forgive the suspect. “He would say I hope he gets his justice, but I hope he gets right with God and doesn’t ever do this to anybody else. Never, ever, ever,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.