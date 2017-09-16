× Kids get to touch big trucks at special event in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Children and adults had a great time Saturday at the Castle Rock Police Department’s Touch-a-Truck gathering.

It’s just like it sounds. People can get up close and check out all kinds of vehicles from police cars to fire engines and from the biggest of construction vehicles to the FOX31 Pinpoint Weather BEAST.

The event provides a unique opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types including public service, emergency, utility,military, construction, transportation and delivery vehicles.

Kids were able to touch their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel, climb, explore and learn.

This was the second year that Castle Rock Police put on the Touch-a-Truck event. It took place at Castle View High School.