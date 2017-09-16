High Mountains get snow; Trail Ridge Road closed due to snow and ice

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Snow and icy conditions force the closure of Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday morning.

There were reports that some vehicles became stuck because of the winter driving conditions. It was closed at Rainbow Curve on the east and at the Alpine Visitor Center on the west.

The temperature at the Alpine Visitor Center was 28 degrees at 8 a.m.

Trail Ridge Road climbs to an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level. It’s the highest continuous road in the United States.

Many places in Colorado’s higher mountains had new snow on them Saturday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol shared a picture of snow along I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The folks at Winter Park Resort shared a photo of snow on their peaks with us.

The high in Denver was forecast in the low 70s Saturday.

