CU quarterback Steven Montez throws 4 TDs in 41-21 win over UNC Bears

BOULDER, Colo. — The CU Buffaloes rolled over the University of Northern Colorado Bears 41-21 Saturday afternoon in Boulder.

UNC played tough against the Buffs. CU’s lead was only one touchdown late in the 3rd quarter.

CU had 14 penalties for 114 yards, had two defensive players ejected for targeting, and gave up three turnovers during the game.

On the other hand, Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez threw four touchdown passes. He had one pass intercepted.

UNC quarterback Jacob Knipp threw three touchdown passes of his own.

Colorado is 3-0 heading into next week’s game against sixth-ranked Washington at Folsom Field. That game begins at 8 p.m. next Saturday and is the Pac-12 conference opener.

Northern Colorado is 1-1 and plays its Big Sky Conference opener next Saturday against Idaho State at 1 p.m. in Greeley.