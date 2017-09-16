Crews work on hot spots, containment of Range 5 Fire in Douglas County

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Firefighters in Douglas County will be looking for hot spots and burning logs Saturday at the Range 5 Fire south of Highlands Ranch.

Crews reported no growth in the fire overnight. The fire that started a little before 6 p.m. Friday near the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Center grew to 46 acres by late Friday night.

Smoke will be seen Saturday from timber burning in the perimeter.

Crews report no growth in fire or active fire edge. Smoke seen from heavy timber burning in perimeter. Today=cooling hot spots.#Range5Fire pic.twitter.com/fHmDvc99QG — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 16, 2017

Crews intended to make a lot of progress Saturday morning, attacking the fire from the northeast edge near Daniel’s Park Road.

150 personnel responded to protect residents from the Range 5 Fire Friday evening.

A law enforcement source told FOX31 NEWS the fire may have started at the firing range at the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Center at 6001 Ron King Trail. The source said that’s where the first report of a fire came from shortly before 6 p.m.

A pre-evacuation notice for residents was canceled Friday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sent the notices to people who live in the area south of Wildcat Reserve Parkway from Broadway to Griggs Road in Highlands Ranch.

There were at least 50 units working on the fire from several agencies.

The fire was burning in an open area that included brush and trees. Some of the terrain was steep.

Firefighters were also battling windy, dry conditions along with a limited water supply when the fire first started. Fortunately, rain had moved into the area by late Friday night.

A helicopter was seen making water drops on the flames.

Smoke was visible from all over southwest metro Denver, including from C470 and Santa Fe Drive.