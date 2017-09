Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tin Cup is 100% "Made in the USA" and patented. It is a stainless steel ball marker that is guaranteed for life. It was voted one of the best new overall products at the 2010 PGA Merchandise Show and the Tin Cup has quickly gained industry and consumer recognition for its innovation and design.

The company is based in Falls Church, Virginia and we sell Tin Cups online, at retail stores, and in pro shops all over the country.

http://www.tin-cup.com/