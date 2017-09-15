Suspect sought after toddler found in Jefferson County with serious injuries

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a toddler was found with serious bodily injuries.

A sheriff’s spokesman said a concerned citizen saw the toddler and the child’s mother outside a school about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The citizen called law enforcement, saying the child appeared to need medical attention. The child was taken to a hospital and the condition is not known.

Investigators believe the injuries were suffered in south Jefferson County and are following leads to identify a suspect.

The child’s mother is not being considered a primary suspect.

No other information has been released.