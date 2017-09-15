St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

Who: St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital

What: Walk and Fun Run

When: September 23, 2017, registration at 8am, starts at 9am

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (click here for map)

FOX31 Denver is proud to support this year’s St. Jude Walk and Run to End Childhood Cancer. As part of our partnership with St. Jude, we strive to support the mission and values we share. Join Good Day anchor Meagan O’Halloran as she hosts a fun morning of fundraising.

Thanks to committed fundraisers like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything. St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20% when they first opened our doors to 80% today. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

Walk – $10 (ages 6 and up)

Fun Run – $10 (ages 6 and up)

Little Ones – Free (ages 5 and under)

For more information and to register, click here.