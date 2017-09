Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WORLD'S FIRST GOLF CLUB SPEAKER

Yep. You read that correctly. The Sound Caddy is a bluetooth-enabled speaker that looks like a golf club, feels like a golf club, and fits in your bag like a golf club. The twist? Instead of using it to blast drives, it connects to your phone to blast music. Why? Because music makes everything better. You're welcome golfers.

https://soundcaddygolf.com/