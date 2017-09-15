One killed in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle on I-25

DENVER — One person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Interstate 25 late Thursday night, the Denver Police Departmetn said.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Downing Street just before 11 p.m.

Police did not provide details of what led to the crash.

The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released.

The interstate was closed for several hours at University Boulevard for the investigation and cleanup of the crash.