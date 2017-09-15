One injured in East Colfax stabbing

DENVER — One person was injured after a stabbing early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened before 3 a.m. at East Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street. The victim was found at East 14th Avenue and Grant Street, four blocks from where the stabbing took place.

Police said the victim, whose name, age and gender weren’t released, was stabbed in the back.

Police have not released any suspect information.

What led to the stabbing is under investigation.