Missing children from New Hampshire may be in Colorado with their father

DENVER — Police want people to be on the lookout for four missing children from New Hampshire. It’s possible they’re in Colorado.

The Salem, New Hampshire police department says this is a case of custodial interference. The children’s mother has full custody of them.

She told police their father has refused to bring them back home.

The kids range in age from 3-9.

Police believe 30-year-old Matthew Giovanditto is driving a 2015 white Chevrolet Traverse that’s hauling a white pop-up camper.

Investigators think he may be staying at campgrounds with the children in the Denver or Colorado Springs areas.

If you see them, call police.