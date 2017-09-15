Lakewood mayor denies involvement in effort to stop special election from taking place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul denies being involved in an effort to stop a special election from happening in the city.

Earlier this summer, it was expected that Lakewood would hold an election asking voters to either keep the current level of apartments and other structures being built or begin to restrict them.

The group Lakewood Strategic Growth submitted enough signatures and received initial approval from the city clerk. The measure would cap the number of new units at 1 percent each year if approved by voters.

However a legal challenge popped up in the last several weeks that prevented the measure from being on the regular November ballot.

Now the question is "will a special election be held?"

The legal challenge involved questioning whether the individuals who submitted the signatures for the ballot measure received the proper oath.

FOX31 and Channel 2 received a copy of an email sent from Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul in early June. The email asked an undisclosed amount of people to help him address the ballot measure issue.

"This is not the time to shut the door on all the great things going on in Lakewood," Paul wrote.

"Help and advice is welcomed," Paul added.

One of the individuals who responded was Dennis Polk, the attorney currently behind the effort to stop the election from happening.

"Please count me in to help resist these types of measures," Polk wrote to Paul.

However, on Friday Paul denied any involvement with the eventual legal challenge.

"I absolutely support everybody's right to get to the ballot," Paul said.

While Paul denied any effort to stop the election, he did continue to speak out regarding his opposition to the measure if it would make the ballot.

"We have some areas in Lakewood that are dying for growth who really want to see enhancement in their community," Paul said.

Steve Doorman, the Lakewood resident who is being represented by Dennis Polk, also denied any involvement from the mayor, saying it was his idea to bring this issue regarding "oaths" to the spotlight.

"The oath has to do with certain codes and laws," Doorman said.

The Lakewood City Clerk is expected to rule before Sept. 18 regarding whether or not Doorman is right.

"I would like to see her rule that those petitions cannot be presented to the city council and the issue would be dead," Doorman said.

As for the individuals involved in Lakewood Strategic growth, they believe this legal effort is an attempt by current leaders and big business to silence them.

"They are just trying to silence our voice," Anita Springsteen said.

"The citizens of Lakewood want to preserve the beauty and the open space," Springsteen said.

"We absolutely didn't do anything wrong," Springsteen said -- speaking to the allegation signature gathers failed to receive and oath.