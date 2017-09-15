Lady Gaga hospitalized with ‘severe pain,’ cancels Brazil concert

Lady Gaga cancelled her concert in Brazil Thursday after announcing she was suffering from “severe physical pain.”

She later said on Twitter that she was hospitalized and is being watched over by “the very best doctors.”

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

The 31-year-old singer revealed earlier this week she suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain.

Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Lady Gaga is hoping her forthcoming Netflix documentary will raise awareness of chronic illness, as she herself battles with fibromyalgia.

On Tuesday opened up about her condition on social media, saying, “In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

Fibromyalgia is a chronic musculoskeletal disease that causes widespread pain, with patients often experiencing extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances, depression and headaches.

In the first trailer for her documentary, titled “Five Foot Two,” the pop star was seen at a doctor’s office, and at the Toronto Film Festival, spoke further about how the film explores her struggle.

“It’s hard,” Gaga reportedly said. “But it’s liberating, too.”

Lady Gaga has referenced her chronic pain previously. She wrote about in an Instagram post in November 2016.

Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors. I think about Joanne too and her strength and the day gets a little easier. Plus I got @wanaynay by my side. "Hey Girl, we can make it easy if we lift each other." 🌸 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 17, 2016 at 1:49pm PST

‘Five Foot Two” debuts on Netflix on September 22.