Lady Gaga hospitalized with ‘severe pain,’ cancels Brazil concert

Lady Gaga cancelled her concert in Brazil Thursday after announcing she was suffering from “severe physical pain.”
She later said on Twitter that she was hospitalized and is being watched over by “the very best doctors.”
The 31-year-old singer revealed earlier this week she suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain.
Lady Gaga is hoping her forthcoming Netflix documentary will raise awareness of chronic illness, as she herself battles with fibromyalgia.
On Tuesday opened up about her condition on social media, saying, “In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”
Fibromyalgia is a chronic musculoskeletal disease that causes widespread pain, with patients often experiencing extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances, depression and headaches.
In the first trailer for her documentary, titled “Five Foot Two,” the pop star was seen at a doctor’s office, and at the Toronto Film Festival, spoke further about how the film explores her struggle.
“It’s hard,” Gaga reportedly said. “But it’s liberating, too.”
Lady Gaga has referenced her chronic pain previously. She wrote about in an Instagram post in November 2016.
‘Five Foot Two” debuts on Netflix on September 22.