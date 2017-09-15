Kirk and Meagan learn how to ride a hoverboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOTRAX is a new, Denver-based brand looking to reinvigorate the electric rideables market beginning with its signature hoverboards, the HOVERFLY and HOVERFLY PLUS. But our goal is to be more than toys. The HOVERFLY is the GOTRAX introductory hoverboard. The PLUS adds features like a Bluetooth speaker and iOS/Android app to adjust settings like steering sensitivity and speed, and even unlocks a “Pro” mode with more sensitive settings and a higher top speed (11.2 mph vs. 7.4 mph). GOTRAX is all about combining science and fun to make learning cool and engaging for kids (and parents). The GOTRAX GALAXY is bursting with characters like TRAX, a friendly robot, whose mission is to entertain and inform. We’re also sharing timely news relating to space and science via our blog and social media channels, things happening in the world and content from thought leaders like Neil Degrasse Tyson and Elon Musk.