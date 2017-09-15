Homeless men in Aspen found by officers grilling lobster tails, rack of lamb, salmon steaks

ASPEN, Colo. — Two officers with the Aspen Police Department found an unusual sight Tuesday when they checked on a report of smoke coming from a homeless campsite.

Sgt. Rob Fabrocini and a fellow sergeant went through the brush near Aspen Valley Hospital and found two homeless men with a full hibachi.

“They were grilling — are you ready for this — lobster tails, rack of lamb and salmon steaks,” Fabrocini told The Aspen Times. “They also had a 12-pack of Stella (Artois) that was unopened, and I said, ‘You guys can’t be cooking in the woods when it’s this dry.'”

The men then opened three or four bottles of the beer and doused the fire, Fabrocini told the newspaper.

Fabrocini said the men had just received a paycheck and were celebrating.

“I said, ‘You guys are eating pretty good,'” Fabrocini said. “It was a little hibachi grill and it was loaded.”

The men were not arrested or cited.