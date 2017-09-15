Hispanic Heritage Month recognized by Senate

Beginning today through Oct. 15, the Senate will officially recognize the month as Hispanic Heritage Month.

The resolution, cosponsored by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, was adopted unanimously.

It was co-sponsored by 16 other senators and, according to a statement released by Bennet, celebrates the heritage and culture of Latinos in the United States and their immense contributions to communities across the country.

“Hispanic Americans are an integral part of Colorado’s history and culture,” Bennet said.

“This Hispanic Heritage Month, we recognize the contributions of Latinos and the value they hold in our communities. As we celebrate their many accomplishments, we also commit to create more opportunities for the next generation of Latinos.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently over 57 million Latinos in the United States, representing the largest racial or ethnic minority in the country.

About one million Hispanics live in Colorado, roughly 21 percent of the total population.