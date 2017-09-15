Hancock, Denver delegation reported safe in London after explosion

LONDON — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he and a delegation from the city are safe in London after an “improvised explosive device” detonated in a subway train on Friday morning.

@CityofDenver delegation safe after alleged terrorist incident on @LondonUK__ train. Please pray for affected individuals and their families — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) September 15, 2017

Hancock and the delegation have been in London since Wednesday as part of an economic development, tourism and air service mission.

The delegation plans to take Norwegian Air’s inaugural flight from Gatwick Airport to Denver on Saturday.

The delegation is focusing on increasing international business with London, attracting foreign-direct investment into Colorado, improving tourism between Colorado and London and enhancing security at airports.

Promoting our great city as a foreign investment opportunity to the Int'l Advisory Group of Confederation of British Industry (CBI) today. pic.twitter.com/mglehyyJv8 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) September 14, 2017

Hancock opened the London Stock Exchange on Friday morning after the attacks.