Hancock, Denver delegation reported safe in London after explosion

LONDON — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he and a delegation from the city are safe in London after an “improvised explosive device” detonated in a subway train on Friday morning.
Hancock and the delegation have been in London since Wednesday as part of an economic development, tourism and air service mission.
The delegation plans to take Norwegian Air’s inaugural flight from Gatwick Airport to Denver on Saturday.
The delegation is focusing on increasing international business with London, attracting foreign-direct investment into Colorado, improving tourism between Colorado and London and enhancing security at airports.
Hancock opened the London Stock Exchange on Friday morning after the attacks.