Who: American Heart Association

What: Go Red for Women Luncheon

When: Friday, November 17

Where: The Westin Denver Downtown (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to continuely partner with the American Heart Association in our ongoing efforts to promote healthy living. In doing so, we are honored to again support the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. Join Daybreak anchor Natalie Tysdal as she hosts an educational and inspiring event.

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. But we can change that because 80 percent of all cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women encourages women and their families to take action and live a healthier life. So let’s get started, let’s unite.

For more information and to register, click here.