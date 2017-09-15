Freedom Service dogs presents Diamonds in the Ruff

Who: Freedom Service Dogs

What: Diamonds in the Ruff

When: Saturday, October 14th from 6pm-9:30pm

Where: Infinity Park Event Center (click for map)

Join FOX31 Denver, as part of Serving Those Serve Who Serve, and Freedom Service Dogs on Saturday, October 14 for the sixth annual Diamonds in the Ruff. FOX31’s own Jeremy Hubbard and Erika Gonzalez will host a stunning evening for a worthy cause.

The annual Diamonds in the Ruff is a sparkling event honoring our service dogs and their human partners. Kick off the evening by getting your photo taken on the red carpet with service dog ambassador, Cargo and service dogs-in-training like Zipper, our Serving Those Who Serve pup in training. Make a donation to purchase one of their famous champagne flutes to see if you are the winner of a sparkling diamond! Enjoy culinary delights at a variety of food stations.

